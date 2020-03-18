Japan hotel industry has grown considerably in recent years, as the demand for hotel rooms is rising on the back of increasing inbound tourism in Japan. The continued growth in inbound demand is driving the development of new hotels across Japan. Across the 9 major cities in Japan, it’s predicted that between 2019 and 2021, the number of hotel rooms opening has increased 2.5 times over the past year, from around 30,000 to 80,000. City wise Kyoto will have the highest ratio of new rooms, followed by Osaka & Tokyo. According to Renub Research, Japan Hotel Market is expected to be 26.8 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

The Japanese government aims to attract 40 Million foreign tourists by 2020 and 60 Million by 2030. As several major events are set to take place in Japan – the Rugby World Cup (2019), Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (2020), the Osaka-Kansai World Expo (2025). Besides, change in work style reform such as 4 days working, the increase in leisure time, “workstations” (working while on vacation), etc. will generate new domestic demand.

Moreover, with the assistance of internet hotel booking, the high-end hotel and mid-scale hotel in Japan is a significant contributor to the rapid development of the financial community. Foreign and domestic tourists in Japan are more likely to book their hotels through online mediums to the region, mostly in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya. However, in Japan hotel industry, Midscale hotels are facing oversupply conditions, and this is likely to persist going forward.

Renub Research report titled “Japan Hotel Market, Volume & Forecast by Type (High End, Mid Scale, Budget) Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region (Tokyo,Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Others ), Hotel/Company (APA Hotels and Resorts, Marriot International, Tokyu Hotels, JR Hotel Group)” provides a complete analysis of Japanese Hotel Market.

Hotel Type – Mid – Scale Hotel Market Dominates in the Japan Hotel Market

The report studies the market of the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. Mid Scale hotel controls the largest market share in this market place

Ordering Platform – Online Hotel Booking Market is steadily Growing

The online hotel booking market is steadily increasing in the hotel industry in Japan. This study includes two kinds of a platform for ordering: online and offline. The online hotel industry is expected to develop tremendously by 2025.

Region – Japan Hotel Market

This report covers the status of 4 plus stars, 3 stars and 2 star hotels in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Rest of Japan. Each region offers the following information:

Room Numbers

Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

Occupancy Rate

Hotel/Company Analysis – All the hotels have been studied from two points

Recent Development or Strategy

Sales

Japan Hotel Market – By Hotel/Company

APA Hotels and Resorts

Marriot International

Tokyu Hotels

JR Hotel Group

Japan Hotel Market & Volume by Hotel Type

High-End Hotel (4+ star)

Mid-Scale Hotel (3+ star)

Budget Hotel (2+star)

Japan Hotel Market by Ordering Platform

Online

Offline

Japan 4 plus star, 3 stars and 2 star hotels Status by Region

Tokyo

Osaka

Kyoto

Nagoya

Rest of Japan

