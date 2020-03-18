This report focuses on the global 3D Print Service Bureau status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Print Service Bureau development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4214422

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems

Protolabs

Ricoh

Materialise

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plastic 3D Print

Metal 3D Print

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Class

Consumer Class

Medical Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Print Service Bureau status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Print Service Bureau development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Print Service Bureau are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-print-service-bureau-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3D Print Service Bureau Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Plastic 3D Print

1.4.3 Metal 3D Print

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Enterprise Class

1.5.3 Consumer Class

1.5.4 Medical Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 3D Print Service Bureau Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 3D Print Service Bureau Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3D Print Service Bureau Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3D Print Service Bureau Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 3D Print Service Bureau Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key 3D Print Service Bureau Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top 3D Print Service Bureau Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3D Print Service Bureau Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by 3D Print Service Bureau Revenue in 2019

3.3 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players 3D Print Service Bureau Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into 3D Print Service Bureau Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: 3D Print Service Bureau Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3D Print Service Bureau Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 3D Print Service Bureau Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America 3D Print Service Bureau Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 3D Systems

13.1.1 3D Systems Company Details

13.1.2 3D Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 3D Systems 3D Print Service Bureau Introduction

13.1.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Print Service Bureau Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 3D Systems Recent Development

13.2 Protolabs

13.2.1 Protolabs Company Details

13.2.2 Protolabs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Protolabs 3D Print Service Bureau Introduction

13.2.4 Protolabs Revenue in 3D Print Service Bureau Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Protolabs Recent Development

13.3 Ricoh

13.3.1 Ricoh Company Details

13.3.2 Ricoh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ricoh 3D Print Service Bureau Introduction

13.3.4 Ricoh Revenue in 3D Print Service Bureau Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ricoh Recent Development

13.4 Materialise

13.4.1 Materialise Company Details

13.4.2 Materialise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Materialise 3D Print Service Bureau Introduction

13.4.4 Materialise Revenue in 3D Print Service Bureau Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Materialise Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4214422

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155