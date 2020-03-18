Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2028

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market. The Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market includes different players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.

The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Solution

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Commercial Retail & Consumer Goods IT & Telecom Manufacturing BFSI Government Energy & Utilities Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Others



Additionally, the report provides analysis of the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market.

Segmentation of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market players.

The Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions ? At what rate has the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.