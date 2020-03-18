Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs Market report makes concentrate on the important aspects of the market such as recent market trends and market conditions. Moreover, the Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitor Drugs report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are akeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Orchid Chemicals & Pharamaceuticals Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, INDOCO REMEDIES LTD., Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Alliance Pharma PLC, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc., Luye Pharma Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CeNeRx BioPharma,

Monoamine Oxidase (MAO) Inhibitors are the drugs that are used for treatment of depression. It works by prevention of breakdown of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in CNS and maintains their availability. These inhibitors possess huge risk of distributing other neurotransmitters in the brain and digestive system causing side effects. The major side effects of MAO inhibitors are high blood pressure, insomnia and weight gain.

Market Drivers

Increasing patient pool of depression disorders worldwide acts as a driving factor for this market growth

Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the mental health among people will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Rising geriatric population that are highly prone to have mental health issues will expand the market size

Surge of development of novel drugs and techniques with fewer side-effects will drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with MAO inhibitor are expected to restrain the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profiles of the drug hampers the market growth

Increase in patent expiration of antidepressant drugs is weakening the pipeline; this factor will also restrict the growth of this market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2026

