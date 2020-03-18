The telecom cyber security incorporates tools and solutions for the detection, analysis and responses to potential cyber risks within the telecommunication industry. Telecom industries today are more prone to cyber-attacks and security threats than ever owing to the sensitive data. Such companies operate on critical infrastructure and most of these organizations store information relating to the addresses and financial information of their customers. Besides, government bodies often target these companies for covert surveillance. The cyber security solutions are hence of critical importance for these telecom companies to safeguard the data of their organization and customers. The telecom cyber security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of the security breach by cyber criminals and hacktivists. Moreover, a shifting focus of the telecom industries from traditional business models to sophisticated technologies such as securing end-subscriber devices is further expected to drive the telecom cyber security market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The “Global Telecom Cyber Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telecom cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user and geography. The global telecom cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telecom cyber security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global telecom cyber security market is segmented on the basis of components and end-user. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as small businesses, medium businesses and large businesses.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telecom cyber security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telecom cyber security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting telecom cyber security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the telecom cyber security market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the telecom cyber security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from telecom cyber security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for telecom cyber security in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the telecom cyber security market.

