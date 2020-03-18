The video conferencing software enables users to conduct live conferences in diverse locations across the globe. It also allows enterprises and organizations to collaborate and share files using transmitted texts, audio and video. The technology is increasingly being utilized across schools, colleges, government organizations, multinational corporations and healthcare sectors. Besides, the software helps in real time communication at minimal costs eliminating travel hassles and enabling better decision making. The video conferencing software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as globalization leading to the growth of organization in different regions, including remote work locations. Also, the falling data prices and growing adoption of cloud-based solutions are expected to further the growth of the video conferencing software market. However, low bandwidth and network connectivity issues may hamper the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and the emergence of 5G offer lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Video Conferencing Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of video conferencing software market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, industry vertical and geography. The global video conferencing software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading video conferencing software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Adobe Inc.

2.Amazon

3.Brother International Corporation

4.Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.Facebook, Inc.

6.Google LLC

7.Microsoft Corporation

8.TeamViewer GmbH

9.Zoho Corporation

10.Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

The global video conferencing software market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as telepresence, integrated and desktop. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as education, healthcare, government, corporate and others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global video conferencing software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The video conferencing software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting video conferencing software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the video conferencing software market in these regions.

