LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Specialty Roofing market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Specialty Roofing market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Specialty Roofing market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Specialty Roofing market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Specialty Roofing market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Specialty Roofing market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Specialty Roofing market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Specialty Roofing market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Specialty Roofing Market Research Report: BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Specialty Roofing market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Specialty Roofing market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Specialty Roofing market.

Global Specialty Roofing Market by Type: Wood, Metal, Rubber, Composite Material, Other

Global Specialty Roofing Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Specialty Roofing market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Specialty Roofing market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Specialty Roofing market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Specialty Roofing market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Specialty Roofing market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Specialty Roofing market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Specialty Roofing market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Specialty Roofing market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Specialty Roofing market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Specialty Roofing market.

Table of Contents

1 Specialty Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Specialty Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wood

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Composite Material

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Specialty Roofing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Specialty Roofing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Specialty Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Specialty Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Specialty Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Specialty Roofing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Specialty Roofing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Specialty Roofing by Application

4.1 Specialty Roofing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Specialty Roofing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Specialty Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Specialty Roofing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Specialty Roofing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Specialty Roofing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Specialty Roofing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing by Application

5 North America Specialty Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Roofing Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Atlas Roofing

10.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

10.3 Johns Manville

10.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.4 Knauf Insulation

10.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Knauf Insulation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

10.5 Lapolla

10.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lapolla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Lapolla Recent Development

10.6 Bayer

10.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Bayer Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bayer Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.7 Saint-Gobain

10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.8 Owens Corning

10.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.8.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.9 GAF Materials

10.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAF Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

10.10 Sika Sarnafil

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Specialty Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

10.11 Rockwool Group

10.11.1 Rockwool Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rockwool Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Rockwool Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rockwool Group Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Rockwool Group Recent Development

10.12 Royal Group

10.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Royal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 Royal Group Recent Development

10.13 CertainTeed

10.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

10.13.2 CertainTeed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

11 Specialty Roofing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Specialty Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Specialty Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

