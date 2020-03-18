LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Silicon Carbide market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Silicon Carbide market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Silicon Carbide market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Silicon Carbide market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Silicon Carbide market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Silicon Carbide market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Silicon Carbide market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Silicon Carbide market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silicon Carbide Market Research Report: Evonik Industries, Waker Chemie, BASF, UBE Industries, Sinoyqx, Rogers, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, Ningxia Tianjing, Sinosi, Lanzhou Heqiao, Tianzhu Yutong, Foshan RISING Technology, Futong Industry, Cumi Murugappa, Elsid

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Silicon Carbide market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Silicon Carbide market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Silicon Carbide market.

Global Silicon Carbide Market by Type: 3C-SiC, 4H-SiC, 6H-SiC

Global Silicon Carbide Market by Application: Automotive IIndustry, Electronic Industry, Abrasive Industry, Refractory Industry, Ceramic Industry, Other

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Silicon Carbide market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Silicon Carbide market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Silicon Carbide market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Silicon Carbide market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Silicon Carbide market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Silicon Carbide market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Silicon Carbide market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Silicon Carbide market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Silicon Carbide market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Silicon Carbide market.

Table of Contents

1 Silicon Carbide Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Carbide Product Overview

1.2 Silicon Carbide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 3C-SiC

1.2.2 4H-SiC

1.2.3 6H-SiC

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Silicon Carbide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Silicon Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silicon Carbide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Carbide Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silicon Carbide Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silicon Carbide as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon Carbide Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Silicon Carbide by Application

4.1 Silicon Carbide Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive IIndustry

4.1.2 Electronic Industry

4.1.3 Abrasive Industry

4.1.4 Refractory Industry

4.1.5 Ceramic Industry

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Silicon Carbide Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Silicon Carbide Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Silicon Carbide by Application

4.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide by Application

5 North America Silicon Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Silicon Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Silicon Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Silicon Carbide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Carbide Business

10.1 Evonik Industries

10.1.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Evonik Industries Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik Industries Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.2 Waker Chemie

10.2.1 Waker Chemie Corporation Information

10.2.2 Waker Chemie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Waker Chemie Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Waker Chemie Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 UBE Industries

10.4.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 UBE Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 UBE Industries Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 UBE Industries Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.4.5 UBE Industries Recent Development

10.5 Sinoyqx

10.5.1 Sinoyqx Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sinoyqx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sinoyqx Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sinoyqx Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.5.5 Sinoyqx Recent Development

10.6 Rogers

10.6.1 Rogers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Rogers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Rogers Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Rogers Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.6.5 Rogers Recent Development

10.7 DowDuPont

10.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 DowDuPont Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DowDuPont Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.8 Saint-Gobain

10.8.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.8.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.9 Ningxia Tianjing

10.9.1 Ningxia Tianjing Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ningxia Tianjing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Ningxia Tianjing Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ningxia Tianjing Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.9.5 Ningxia Tianjing Recent Development

10.10 Sinosi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Silicon Carbide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinosi Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinosi Recent Development

10.11 Lanzhou Heqiao

10.11.1 Lanzhou Heqiao Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lanzhou Heqiao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lanzhou Heqiao Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lanzhou Heqiao Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.11.5 Lanzhou Heqiao Recent Development

10.12 Tianzhu Yutong

10.12.1 Tianzhu Yutong Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tianzhu Yutong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tianzhu Yutong Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tianzhu Yutong Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.12.5 Tianzhu Yutong Recent Development

10.13 Foshan RISING Technology

10.13.1 Foshan RISING Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Foshan RISING Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Foshan RISING Technology Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Foshan RISING Technology Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.13.5 Foshan RISING Technology Recent Development

10.14 Futong Industry

10.14.1 Futong Industry Corporation Information

10.14.2 Futong Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Futong Industry Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Futong Industry Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.14.5 Futong Industry Recent Development

10.15 Cumi Murugappa

10.15.1 Cumi Murugappa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Cumi Murugappa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Cumi Murugappa Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Cumi Murugappa Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.15.5 Cumi Murugappa Recent Development

10.16 Elsid

10.16.1 Elsid Corporation Information

10.16.2 Elsid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Elsid Silicon Carbide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Elsid Silicon Carbide Products Offered

10.16.5 Elsid Recent Development

11 Silicon Carbide Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silicon Carbide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silicon Carbide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

