Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

Key players profiled in the report include Airbiquity Inc, Continental AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Harman International Industries Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Movimento Inc, Nvidia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc

The “Global Automotive Over The Air Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Over The Air industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Over The Air market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Over The Air market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Over The Air market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Automotive Over The Air market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)and Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA). On the basis of the application the market is segmented Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and Others (User Interface & User Experience, Apps). Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

