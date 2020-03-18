Military gas masks are the masks that are used for preventing users from toxic gases and airborne pollutants. These masks not just form a cover over a user’s nose and mouth, but also cover eyes and other soft tissues on the face. The toxic materials may be particulates, such as bacteria, viruses, and other biological agents or gaseous in nature, such as chlorine and other poisonous gases generated from different weapons. Most of the military gas masks are designed in such a form that they protect a user from several types of toxic materials. A military gas mask generally comprises of a flexible face covering piece, transparent eye lenses, straps, and filter cartridge canisters.

The growing concern on enhancing soldier safety and the requirement of protection against improvised explosive device attacks by insurgents propel the demand for military gas masks. Moreover, the increase in conflicts, terrorism, and ongoing unrest in numerous countries across the globe may demand for military gas masks, which in turn is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include All Safe Industries, Inc., Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Duram Mask, Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu ANHUA Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Metadure Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Nexter Group, Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd, The 3M Company.

The “Global Military gas mask Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Military gas mask industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Military gas mask market with detailed market segmentation by type, product type, application, and geography. The global military gas mask market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Military gas mask market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Military gas mask market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Full-Face Gas Mask and Half-Face Gas Mask. Further, based on product type, the market is divided into Air-Purifying Respirator and Powered Air-Purifying Respirator. On basis of application, the military gas mask market is segmented into Chemical Defense, Nuclear Defense, Biological Defense, and Radiological Defense.

