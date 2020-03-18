The latest report titled “Global Digital Transformation In Waste Management Market” has been recently added into The Research Insights Repository. It encircles the evaluation done on the basis of key competitors who are showing active participation in determining how the market actually works. They have accomplished major success by understanding what the expectations of their end-users are and what could be the predicted trends that may show up in the future.

The waste and recycling industry is changing rapidly since the last decade and is on the verge of digital transformation. Start-ups are completely taking up the recycling value chain, thereby accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

This study provides an in-depth insight of the impact of digital transformation in the waste recycling industry, focusing especially on various smart technologies such as smart bins, smart trucks, and robotics sorting that are deployed to effectively manage different waste streams.

Top Key Players:

Big Belly, Enevo, ENVAC Trinov, Plastic Omnium, Rubicon Global Fleetmatics, Waste Management Inc, Zenrobotics

It gives an overview of the challenges and types of existing and potential smart solutions to tackle those challenges. Waste recycling industry trends spurring the digital transformation will provide interesting insights to readers.

Providing importance to the trends that are currently prevailing in the industry is a key to analyze in which directing the market may direct itself in terms of profit generation. The market has been segmented into a categorization called the regional provinces. North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the five key regions that are taken into the consideration while formalizing the working of the regional and global players concentrated in these regions.

