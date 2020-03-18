The Solar Street Lighting Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solar Street Lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The solar street light is broadly being used for outdoor street lighting as their key source of energy in solar power. With no necessity on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on standalone mode, eradicating the necessity of a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system involves re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light-emitting diodes (LED), light source (compact fluorescent lamps), appropriate electronics for the operation, mechanical hardware for fixing subsystems and safe charging and discharging of the battery.

Top Key Players:- Anhui Longvolt Energy Co., Ltd,BISOL Group,Bridgelux, Inc.,Dragons Breath Solar,Omegasolar,SOKOYO,Sol Inc.,Solar Lighting International, Inc.,Sunna Design SA,Urja Global Limited

The increasing potential of solar technologies coupled with the growing demand for clean energy sources is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the solar street light market. The increasing investments toward the refurbishment of conventional electricity generation sources along with rapid technological advancements toward product flexibility, efficiency, and operation are anticipated to grow the product demand. Additionally, continuous innovations, declining battery costs, and advancement in product design are predicted to boost the growth of the solar street light market.



The global solar street lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, lighting source, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as standalone, grid connected. on the basis of lighting source, the market is segmented as compact fluorescent lamps [CFL], light emitting diode [LED]. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, others.

The global solar street lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, lighting source, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as standalone, grid connected. on the basis of lighting source, the market is segmented as compact fluorescent lamps [CFL], light emitting diode [LED]. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, others.

