Commercial Building Automation to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2026

Key players mentioned in the report

Key players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Hubbell Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), United Technologies Corp. (United States) and Siemens AG (Germany).

The segments covered in the Commercial building automation market are as follows:

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Product Type

Power Supply UPS Battery Modules Others

Interfacing Components Router Couplers Others

Room Automation I/O Module Actuators & Actuators Module Controllers Others

HVAC Systems

Security and Surveillance

Illumination and Light Sensors

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Material Type

Lighting Control and Regulation

Interfacing and Inter-working with other Building Systems

Blind and Shutter Control

Temperature Control and Regulation

Energy and Load Management

Security and Fault Monitoring

Visualization and Remote Control

Monitoring, Reporting, Display

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By End Use Type

Offices

Retail

Hospitality Sector

Healthcare

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Latin America Africa



Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Commercial Building Automation Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Commercial Building Automation revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Commercial Building Automation market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

