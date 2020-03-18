Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Long Sleeve T-shirt market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market: H&M, Nike, Fast Retailing, GAP, Adidas, C&A, Gildan, Inditex, Esprit, American Apparel, Hanes, Li-Ning, Bestseller, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, HLA, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, Next Plc, Lacoste, TOM TAILOR, Metersbonwe, Semir, S.Oliver

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: H&M, Nike, Fast Retailing, GAP, Adidas, C&A, Gildan, Inditex, Esprit, American Apparel, Hanes, Li-Ning, Bestseller, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, HLA, Under Armour, Brooks Brothers, Next Plc, Lacoste, TOM TAILOR, Metersbonwe, Semir, S.Oliver

By Applications: Men’s Shirt, Women’s Shirt

Critical questions addressed by the Long Sleeve T-shirt Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

Which region will lead the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market in terms of growth?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

How will the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market develop in the mid to long term?

Reasons to Buy the Report

Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market

Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market

It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market

It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Table of Contents

1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Overview

1.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Overview

1.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Men’s Shirt

1.2.2 Women’s Shirt

1.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Long Sleeve T-shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 H&M

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 H&M Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Nike

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Nike Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Fast Retailing

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Fast Retailing Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 GAP

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 GAP Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Adidas

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Adidas Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 C&A

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 C&A Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Gildan

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Gildan Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Inditex

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Inditex Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Esprit

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Esprit Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 American Apparel

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 American Apparel Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hanes

3.12 Li-Ning

3.13 Bestseller

3.14 Levi Strauss

3.15 Ralph Lauren

3.16 Hugo Boss

3.17 HLA

3.18 Under Armour

3.19 Brooks Brothers

3.20 Next Plc

3.21 Lacoste

3.22 TOM TAILOR

3.23 Metersbonwe

3.24 Semir

3.25 S.Oliver

4 Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Long Sleeve T-shirt Application/End Users

5.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Segment by Application

5.1.1 Specialty Stores

5.1.2 Supermarket & Mall

5.1.3 E-commerce

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Forecast

6.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Men’s Shirt Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Women’s Shirt Gowth Forecast

6.4 Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecast in Specialty Stores

6.4.3 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Forecast in Supermarket & Mall

7 Long Sleeve T-shirt Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

