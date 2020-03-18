Transradial Access market research report endows with the key information about the industry, including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analyzed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Transradial Access report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The transradial access market is US$ 1,574.97 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 2,961.79 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising Inclination for Interventional Procedures Using Radial Artery Access

Earlier, the majority of coronary procedures were performed with the femoral artery. However, after the development of transradial approach, numerous studies confirmed that this method is related with an important minimization in vascular difficulties, comparable procedure times and radiation exposure to femoral procedures, the ability to perform complex coronary interventions, initial ambulation and patient preference.

Some of the advantages of a transradial approach include instant ambulation, whereas, there is complete bed rest after femoral procedures. The cost of transradial procedure is lower as compared to femoral, needs less post-procedure nursing care, and it has reduced hospital stay and cost.

Radial access for cardiac catheterization and intervention is also preferred in developing nations such as India. The procedure has been rising gradually over the last few years with promising clinical outcomes. India has also shown a similar trend of increasing transradial intervention (TRI) practice and acceptance over the last decade. Thus, owing to the increasing inclination of patients for transradial access procedures for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and other surgeries, the transradial access devices have several opportunities in the market to grow during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. The lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes.

Obesity is one of the major problems and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issues that affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. The cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. As per WHO data published in 2017, states that, in 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from CVDs, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths. Thus, owing to increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases the market for transradial access is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are

BD

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Ameco Medical

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the transradial access market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of transradial access. For instance, during June 2018, Terumo Corporation received CE marking for the Kanshas drug coated balloon (DCB) catheter used in the treatment of lower extremity peripheral arterial disease. Also, during February 2017, Medtronic plc. expanded its coronary portfolio which is including DxTerity Diagnostic Angiography Catheter line and several transradial-specific products including the DxTerity TRA, InTRAkit access kit and TRAcelet compression device.

Market segmentation:

Transradial Access Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Catheters, Guidewire, Sheath and Sheath Introducer and Accessories); Application (Drug Administration, Diagnostics and Testing, Fluid and Nutrition Administration and Blood Transfusion); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

