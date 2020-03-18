Breast Pump market research report endows with the key information about the industry, including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analyzed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Breast Pump report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The breast pump market accounted to US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,901.6 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing birth rates

Soaring birth rates among developing economies are responsible for fueling global baby boom. However, the rising birth rate also contributes to rising birth defects and inability of mothers to breast feed the child, due to different reasons such mothers death or mother suffering from severe disease such as hepatitis, AIDS, etc. According to a report published by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018, there are almost 250 babies born every minute around the globe. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fertility rates for Hispanic women were highest in 2017 among Hispanic women with 67.1 births per 1,000 women. Asian countries such as India and China also have high fertility rates due to factors such as effects of religion, inadequate supply of family welfare services, poverty, and others. According to the World Bank, the fertility rates in India were reported to be 2.23 births per women as compared to 1.80 in the United States and 1.62 in China. Moreover, neighboring countries in India, such as Pakistan also has alarming rates of fertility. In 2016, the birth rate in Pakistan was reported to be 3.48 births per woman as per the World Bank data. These rates are even more soaring in the African regions that are underdeveloped. Niger tops the fertility rate list in the world with 7.15 children per woman followed by Somalia with 6.12 children per woman. According to the World Bank, the Democratic Republic of Congo held the third top position with fertility rate of 6.0 per woman in 2018. The increasing number of parturient women across the world are thus likely to create increasing demand for human milk and thus the breast pumps across the globe leading to the growth of the market.

Growing number of human milk banks

There are several reasons when a newborn is not able to get the mother’s milk. The reasons may include less lactation in a mother, and death caused immediately after delivery and hormonal imbalance, among others. However, feeding a newborn with mother’s milk is essential for its growth and nutrition. Therefore, in any of the condition as mentioned above, human milk bank is a best-considered solution. In developed countries, there is a rising number of human milk banks, which are offering great help to the mother who has less production of milk. However, high sterilization and pasteurization are important for providing milk for a baby. For instance, in North America, Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) has proposed accredited non-profit milk banks across the US and Canada. And it has also introduced international guidelines for pasteurized donor human milk. Similarly, across Europe, there is a rise in the number of human milk banks, and among the European countries, Italy has the highest number of milk banks.

Milk banks also offer memberships for women who can produce more milk. Milk banks are offering a good cause for improving babies’ health. According to the Global Breastfeeding Score Card, it is stated that in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and others, more than 236,000 child deaths are caused due to inadequate breastfeeding. Therefore, there has been increase in the awareness for the benefits of donating breast milk, and the awareness has demanded the growth in the breast or human milk banks across the world. There are nearly more than 600 human milk banks in the upper and middle-income countries around the world.

Key Competitors In Market are

Pigeon Corporation

Ardo medical, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Evenflo Feeding

Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG

Mayborn Group Limited

Hygeia Healthcare

Spectra Baby USA

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global breast pump industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the breast pump. For instance, in October, 2017, Medela has expanded its breast milk feeding product portfolio with the accessories and it were launched at ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, Nev. The accessories included such as Breast Milk Storage Bags, Quick Clean Breast Pump & Accessory Sanitizer Spray.

Market segmentation:

Breast Pump Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Manual Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump); Technology Type (Closed System Breast Pump, Open System Breast Pump); Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Online Distribution), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

