MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global bioreactors market accounted to US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,811.5 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to boost the market growth over the years

In the recent years, pharmaceutical industry has been developing at an unusually rapid pace. Manufacturers along with their alliance with the contract research organizations (CROs) are confronting to the enormous healthcare challenges through new medicines, therapy forms, progressing digitalization and constantly changing the regulations. According to the World Health Organization, the global population is increasing by 1.24% per annum leading to rise in number of people in the geriatric class. The WHO also suggests that the proportion of people aged 65 to 80 will rise to 28% in 2030, compared to 22% in 2000. Additionally, increasing urbanization as well as rising number of middle income population is resulting into drug makers producing inexpensive and affordable medications leading to the market growth. These formulations are brought into the market that are passed through stringent regulatory guidelines to ensure patient safety. This is expected to increase the demand of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to increase the demand of the bioreactors process to eliminate the virus in order to achieve the product with high quality and efficacy.

Technological Advancements in Bioreactors

Advancement in the field of bioreactors and biotechnology has enhanced the market. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of bioreactors in last few years. The advancement in the bioreactors has led to the faster and easier production of the bio products, and reduced the cost of production. In addition, the investments from public and private investors are rising for the bioreactors. For instance, in July 2017, Pall Corporation (subsidiary of Danaher) launched the mPath bioreactor control system to the biopharmaceutical market. The mPath benchtop bioreactor control system delivers accurate measurement and control of single-use process development-scale bioprocesses. Thus, technological advancements are expected to bring about innovative methods in the market thereby driving the global bioreactors market growth over the forecast years.

Key Competitors In Market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf

General Electric

Bioengineering AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Danaher (Pall Corporation)

Praj Industries

Strategic Insights

Geographic expansion and strategic agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bioreactors industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In June 2018, Bioengineering opened its new branch-office in South Korea. This has helped the company to have a strong presence in the Asian countries

2017: In September 2017, Solaris Biotech launched its presence in the USA in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion is aimed to provide better service and customer support and to address the rising demand in the US market.

2017: In April 2017, Applikon Biotechnology has established an agreement with Sanyo Trading Scientific Instruments. (Japan). This helped Applikon to expand and establish a strong foothold in the Japanese market.

Market segmentation:

Bioreactors Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Class (Benchtop (Up To15l), Pilot Scale (15 – 1000L) and Industrial Scale (>1000L)); Application (Microbial Application and Cell Culture); Process (Bio production, Research & Development, and Process Development) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

