MARKET INTRODUCTION

The dental implants market accounted to US$ 3,872.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 7,417.4 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of tooth loss is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicator of access to dental care and overall dental health. In a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services. In spite of these improvement, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Majority of the patients across the globe suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. According to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for dental implant procedures in Brazil were, Cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%). The high prevalence of dental issues leading to tooth loss is likely to propel the growth of global dental implants market.

Technological Advancements in Dental implants

Dental implants are long lasting and effective teeth replacement solutions that helps to benefit overall oral health, looks and helps to function like natural teeth. New dental technology allows dentists to accurately insert dental implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced navigation and monitoring technologies. Although conventional dental implants are one of the greatest inventions in dentistry in recent years, the dental implant procedure may not be ideal for some candidates. However, the dental technology has now improved the implantation procedures with the help of innovative products such as mini-implants, dentures and other prosthetics. In October 2018, at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for Osseointegration in Vienna, Straumann introduced a new standard line of mini dental implants. These implants are a very small diameter monotype dental-implants that offers a cost effective, minimally invasive and an immediate solution for edentulous patients with reduced horizontal bone. Moreover, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento, single tooth replacement in one box solution that is highly customized to meet the needs and timeframes of the patients as well as dentists.

Key Competitors In Market are

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

AVINENT

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Bicon, LLC

DIO IMPLANT

DENTIUM

Adin Global

TOC of Market Report Contains:

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

Strategic Insights

Product Launch and strategic partnerships and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global dental implants industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2018: In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona Implants launched Acuris, the latest procedure in implant dentistry. The conometric concept gives implant dentistry professionals another option which has friction retention when securing the crown and the cap to the implant, without using screws or cement.

2017: In October 2017, Nobel Biocare entered into a partnership agreement with Dentalpoint AG, for the addition of zirconia implant solution to its dental portfolio. The partnership with Dentalpoint AG will add to Nobel Biocare’s titanium dental implants with the clinically proven TiUnite surface.

2018: In December 2018, The Straumann Group entered into partnership with Z-Systems. Straumann obtained exclusive distribution rights in most major markets for Z-Systems’ next generation implant line, which complements the Group’s current PURE ceramic implant range.

Market segmentation:

Dental Implants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures, Abutments, and Others); Material (Titanium Implants & Zirconium Implants); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

