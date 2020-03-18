According to this study, over the next five years, the Procure to Pay software market will record a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenues, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million dollars US in 2019. In particular, this report presents the market share of global revenues of the main companies in the Procure to Pay Software sector, shared in Chapter 3.

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the Procure to Pay Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market.

Oracle

BirchStreet Systems

snapped

SAP America

BuyerQuest Holdings

Tradeshift

Vroozi

Basware

ProcurePort

Precoro

Xeeva

Jaggaer

Ivalua

MavenVista Technologies

Comarch

This study considers the value of Procure to Pay software generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

On-site in the

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global Procure to Pay software market by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understand the structure of the Procure to software market Pay by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on key global players in Procure to Pay Software, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years .

Analyze the Procure to Pay software according to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the Procure to Pay software submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global Procure to Pay Software Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Global Procure to Pay Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Acquisition to pay for the size of the CAGR software market by region

2.2 Software supply segment by type

2.2.1 On site

2.2.2 On site

2.3 Supply to pay for the size of the software market by type

2.3.1 Global supply to pay market share of software market size by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global supply to pay the growth rate in software market size by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Supply to pay for the software segment per application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Supply to pay for the size of the software market by application

2.5.1 Global supply to pay market share of software market size by application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global supply to pay the growth rate of software market size by application (2014-2019)

3 Global Procure to pay software by players

3.1 Global supply to pay the market share of the size of the software market by players

3.1.1 Global supply to pay the size of the software market by players (2017-2019)

To continue…

