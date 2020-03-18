The Asia Pacific drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 441,337.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 212,012.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the increasing reuse of pen needles in the region.

Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the countries across the region. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issues that affects people of all ages and incomes globally. Overweight and obesity is the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body leading to impaired health. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, in India is approx. 60 million adults with diabetes (7.8% of the population), of which more than 30 million are undiagnosed or untreated anticipated in 2015. Thus, there is higher increasing risk of developing complications and premature mortality. Obesity plays a major role in increasing diabetes among the population across the region. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic respiratory illnesses, and diet-related cancers. According the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2015-2016, the obesity rate between the youth of the age group between 2 to 19 is 18.5%. The rate varies among different age groups, with rates rising along with age. While overall obesity rates remain higher than they were a generation ago.

Lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, and rapid growth in the obese population is expected to increase the susceptibility of diabetes among population in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the technological advancements in medical device industry and rising focus on diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases among the adults and the elderly population. Moreover, emergence of local players and rising number of product approvals in the country is expected to support the growth of drug delivery systems market in China.

