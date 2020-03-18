“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The mobile robot is designed to help logistics companies to carry out a range of tasks in warehouses.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Mobile Robots in Logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Mobile Robots in Logistics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harvest Automation

Kuka Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics Systems

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Savioke

Asic Robotics

Yaskawa

ABB

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pick and Place

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Transportation

Packaging

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Robots in Logistics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Robots in Logistics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Robots in Logistics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Robots in Logistics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Robots in Logistics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mobile Robots in Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Robots in Logistics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Robots in Logistics Market by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Robots in Logistics Market by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Robots in Logistics Market by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Robots in Logistics Market by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Mobile Robots in Logistics Market by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Robots in Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Mobile Robots in Logistics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

