Potato Protein Market Overview:

The global Potato Protein Market is expected to reach USD 100.07 million by 2025, from USD 72.56 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Potatoes have all nine amino acids but the unseen fact is that the potatoes does not contain adequate amount of all of them to be considered a complete protein. Foods are categorized as sources of complete or incomplete protein. Complete proteins cover a sufficient amount of all nine essential amino acids. Examples of complete proteins include meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, quinoa and soy. So unlike many other plant foods, potatoes are incomplete proteins

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

PPZ Niechlowie, TEREOS, Omega Protein Corporation, Meelunie B.V., KMC Ingredients, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, AKV Langholt, Agrana, ROQUETTE, AGRANA Beteiligungs -AG, Avebe, PEPEES Group, Dutch Protein & Services BV, The Scoular Company, (Qingdao), Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited, Avebe, Kerry Group plc. DuPont, Emsland Group and TechSci Research

An international developer and producer of starch and starch specialties has launched a new potato protein to address consumer trends. Solanic100 is a new potato protein isolate which impeccably fits in with a healthy lifestyle. From to the new FAO references, Solanic100 has a very high protein quality mark. Also, it has high level of essential amino acids and outstanding digestibility.

The score is called the digestible indispensable amino acid score (DIAAS). Solanic100 has a DIAAS of 128% based on the adult amino acid reference pattern and that is the highest DIAAS for any plant protein in the market. In December 2017, a Danish firm, Lihme Protein Solutions (LPS) has developed innovative food protein ingredients and processes for their production, it has also revealed that KMC amba and AKV Langholt will be effective through joint developments and license agreements with the Danish potato starch manufacturers to work together, develop and commercialize functional food proteins from potato fruit juice which is a by-product of potato starch.

The global potato protein market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments. On the basis of Type, the global potato protein market is segmented isolates and concentrates.

On the basis of application, the global potato protein market is classified into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverages market segment is further sub segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, beverages and sports nutrition.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in vegan population

Consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products

Nutritional profile of potato proteins

High production costs

Limited consumption of potato protein in the food and feed industries



Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Potato Protein market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Potato Protein market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Potato Protein Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

