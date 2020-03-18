Fruit – Vegetable Processing Market Overview:

The global Fruit – Vegetable Processing Market is expected to reach USD 428.20 billion by 2025, from USD 247.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Processing of fruits and vegetables is very important before direct consumption as food ingredients. The main objective of processing is to preserve the color, flavor, texture, and nutrition while prolonging the shelf life of perishable fruits and vegetables.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Bosch, Buhler, Albertsons, Dole Food, GEA Group, JBT Corporation, Krones, Conagra Brands, Dole Food, Greencore Group, Nestlé, Kroger, Olam International, The Kraft Heinz Company and Albertsons

There are various advantages of advanced technologies in fruit and vegetable processing and quality means four things color, texture, flavor, and nutrient content. Most of these processes rely on heat, and the quality parameters of fruits and vegetables that are very sensitive to heat.

The Fruit – Vegetable Processing Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Based on type, the global fruit & vegetable processing market is segmented into pre-processing, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, packaging & handling, seasoning systems and others. The others segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type into control & information systems, metal detectors, fryer & oven systems, homogenizers, and weighers.

On the basis of operation type, the global fruit & vegetable processing market is classified into automatic and semi-automatic.

On the basis of product type, the global fruit & vegetable processing market is segmented into fresh, freshly cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Fruit – Vegetable Processing market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Fruit – Vegetable Processing market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Fruit – Vegetable Processing Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

