The Global Mobile Crane Market accounted for US$ 8.28 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.16% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 9.82 Bn in 2025.

The mobile crane market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. One of the major reason for surged adoption of mobile cranes is the rapidly increasing investment in construction and infrastructural development. The world is known to witness dramatic increase in its urban population creating pressure on the construction industries to come up with a robust plan of action. Owing to this pressure the heavy machinery manufacturers are encouraged to focus upon the development and updating of their present product lines. In coming years, mobile cranes are projected to perform various tasks that comply with the forthcoming demands of the end users. These changes comprise of calculation of real time loading for complete compliment of brace positions, enhanced safety and maximizing capacity. The South America mobile crane market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 0.9% in the coming years.

Mobile Crane Market by Region

Market Insights

Burgeoning investments in developing economies of APAC to propel the market growth

Owing to several developing countries in the Asia Pacific region coupled with the rapidly increasing population and significant investments made by the governments of various economies for their infrastructure development, the demand for mobile cranes is expected to increase in the APAC region. The developing economies including China, India and Southeast Asian countries are witnessing a growth in FDIs for the development of infrastructure in the region. This is due to various government’s approach to attract FDIs. This would further propel the demand for heavy construction machineries including mobile cranes. Also, owing to massive industrialization in the region, the demand for equipment with high capacity lifting is increasing in the region. Subsequently, driving the growth for mobile crane market in the coming years.

Global construction application segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The use of mobile cranes in construction sector is predicted to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The construction sector of all the regions are experiencing a huge growth particularly, in the emerging economies worldwide. Also, the governments of developed nations are investing in renovation of their ageing infrastructure. For instance, the US president announced an initiative named as ‘Rebuild America’ to reconstruct the old infrastructure including roads, airports, rails and ports. These factors are driving the mobile crane market.

Mobile Crane Market – Crane Type Insight

The truck cranes are amongst the largest selling mobile crane types in the world, due to its flexibility in lifting and ability to travel. Truck cranes are mainly used in infrastructure development/ construction projects such as buildings, bridges, airports, roadways, and other commercial & residential projects. In general, these types of cranes can travel on highways, without need of special equipment to transport the crane. Truck cranes are a perfect solution for movable crane applications, it can be moved from job-to-job with fast on-site setup. They provide a cost-effective solution compared other mobile cranes especially all-terrain cranes. Besides this, truck crane also offers ease of operation and transportation as well as overall lower per unit cost/ rental cost as compared to other cranes (particularly all-terrain cranes). Thus, the truck cranes in mobile crane market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Mobile Crane Market – Application Insight

With growing urbanization, numbers of residential and commercial buildings both are increasing. Some of the major challenges faced by the construction sector across globe are increase in average global construction prices and shortage of skilled labor. The construction industry globally has divided between two significant factors; intense competition between leading players in market and decrease in global demand. There is gradual change in market with overall slump in global construction activity and some of the region seeing significant price growth throughout the year. The global construction application in mobile crane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Mobile Crane Market by Construction

Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global mobile crane market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in mobile crane market landscape are listed below:

2017: Leibherr Group received order from Germany army for armored recovery cranes.

2017: Tadano signed agreement to continue with Coast Crane as distributor in America.

2017: Coast Crane Company acquired by Maxim Crane Works.

GLOBAL MOBILE CRANE– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Mobile Crane Market – By Crane Type

Truck Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Others

Global Mobile Crane Market – By Application

Construction

Oil & Gas

Shipping & Port Building

Power & Utilities

Others

Global Mobile Crane Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K



Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



South America (SAM) Brazil



Mobile Crane Market – Company Profiles

Liebherr-International S.A.

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Kato Works Co. Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

