The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Bottled Water Packaging Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Bottled Water Packaging market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.
Global Bottled Water Packaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing awareness among consumers about consuming pure water is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Bottled Water Packaging Market
Packaging in the bottles makes sure that the water should remain pure and should be microbiologically safe which make them safe to drink. Bottled water is usually packed in plastic or glass water bottles and there sizes vary from small serving bottles to large carboys. Artesian water, fluoridated, mineral water, sparkling water, spring water, well water etc. are some of the bottled water. These days all the packaging used by the manufacturers is recyclable and are safe.
Top Key Players:
- Amcor Limited,
- SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.,
- Grief,
- Silgan Holdings Inc.,
- ExoPackaging,
- American Pacific,
- Berry Global Inc.,
- CKS Packaging, Inc.,
- AJE,
- CG Roxane, LLC.,
- FONTI DI VINADIO,
- DANONE,
- Vichy Catalan Corporation,
- Hangzhou Wahaha Group,
- Bisleri
Key Questions Answered in Global Bottled Water Packaging Market Report:-
Our Report offers:-
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market in 2026?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Bottled Water Packaging Market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market?
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Bottled Water Packaging Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Global Bottled Water Packaging Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Bottled Water Packaging Market Drivers:
- Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of the safe water is driving the market.
- Bottled water is easy to carry while travelling which is also increasing its demands amongst the consumers.
Bottled Water Packaging Market Restraints:
- Improper disposal of the bottles due to which strict regulations are by the government which is the major factor restraining the growth.
- Rising awareness, concerns and benefits of consuming safe water.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, Fiji Water has introduced their new bottle which has flip- top sports cap. The main aim is to increase its demand among the health- conscious consumers.
- In September 2016, Bisleri International Pt. Ltd., introduced their new Rockstar bottles. It is 300ml bottle and the company aim is to provide the consumer handy packaged drinking water that look good as well. It is inexpensive and quick thirst quencher which can be carried easily.
Market Segmentations:
Global Bottled Water Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of
- Material
- Product
- Application
- Pack Size
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
Bottled Water Packaging Market : By Materials
- Plastics
- Glass
Bottled Water Packaging Market : By Product
- Well Water
- Distilled Water
- Mineral Water
Bottled Water Packaging Market : By Application
- Municipal
- Industrial
Bottled Water Packaging Market : By Pack Size
- 31ml- 500ml
- 501ml- 1000ml
- 1001ml- 1500ml
- Above 1500ml
Bottled Water Packaging Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Bottled Water Packaging Market
Global bottled water packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bottled water packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
