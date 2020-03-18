The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Extruded Snacks Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Extruded Snacks market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

The Global Extruded Snacks Market is projected to reach USD 29.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 201, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players in Global Extruded Snacks Market include Diamond Foods, Inc., Calbee, Inc., ITC Limited, Frito-Lay, Inc., Kellogg Company, Bag Snacks, and Old Dutch Foods, Inc. Want Want Holdings Limited, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Axium Foods, Inc., JFC International, Inc., Aperitivos Flaper, Mondelez International, Amica Chips S.P.A., Universal Robina Corp., and AUEVSS Ltd , Amica Chips, Mondelez International, JFC International, Aperitivos Flaper, Universal Robina and Arca Continental, and many more.

Market Definition: Global Extruded Snacks Market

Extrusion technique when used in food processing it is known as food extrusion. It is a procedure by which a number of assorted ingredients are forced through an opening in a holed die or plate with a pattern explicit to the food. There is a growing demand for Extruded Snacks in Retail Industry, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. The demand of extruded snacks is increasing with rising demand of convenience food, consumer preference for attractive, taste & texture of the food product. The quality of the extruded snacks depends on the processing conditions for extrusion which includes the quality of raw materials, moisture content, barrel temperature, screw speed and screw configuration.

Cereal grains are commonly used as raw material for extruded snacks. According to article published by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in 2015, extruded snacks accounted for 12.1% of the market share in the U.S. snacks product market. According to an article published National Confectioners Association, the demand of extruded snacks in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is increasing since the extruded snacks segment offers a wide variety of versatile options which meets varying consumer requirements such as taste, texture healthy options availability among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Extruded Snacks Market

On the basis of Product type, the Extruded Snacks Market is segmented into Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, Others.

The global extruded snacks market is segmented on the basis of type of extruders which includes single-screw extruders, twin-screw extruders.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Extruded Snacks Market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retailers, and convenience stores.

On the basis of geography, theExtruded Snacks Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Extruded Snacks Market

The Global Extruded Snacks Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Extruded Snacks Market drivers:

Changing Consumption Habits of the Consumers.

Marketing Strategies and Attractive Packaging.

Growth in the Retail Industry.

Lower Prices of Products, Affordable to everyone.

Extruded Snacks Market Restraint:

Growing Health Concerns.

Competition from Local Manufacturers.

Increased Cost of Raw Material and Production Cost

