The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global omega-3 fatty acids market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in the overall production methods presented by the manufacturers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global omega-3 fatty acids market are Cargill, Incorporated; Epax; Croda International Plc; DSM; Evonik Industries AG; Omega Protein Corporation; ARISTA INDUSTRIES; Polaris; Pharma Marine AS; GC Rieber; Merck KGaA; Novasep Inc.; Corbion; Qualitas-Health; Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.; Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Wiley’s Finest; Organic Technologies; Cellana Inc.; Bioriginal Food & Science Corp; Neptune Wellness Solutions; KD Nutra among others.

Market Definition: Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are defined as having the presence of carbon double bond in their chemical structure. These acids are commonly available in different kinds of plants and marine animals. Due to the lack of formulation of these acids by the human body and their essential nature in various bodily functions, it is extracted from different sources and processed for the consumption of humans.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of individuals regarding the prevention of diseases rather than their cure; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of awareness amongst the consumers regarding the nutritional benefits associated with the product also augments the market growth

Growing levels of applications of the product from a number of markets/industries is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of incidences of chronic disorders resulting in an increase in applications for functional foods & pharmaceuticals also drives the market growth

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of sustainable nature of marine fisheries to provide a consistent supply of fish oil; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with the research & development activities of these products hinders the market growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material, along with lower catch of fishes giving rise to the prices of fish oil also restricts the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market : By Type

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market : By Source

Marine

Plant

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market : By Manufacturing Process

Concentration Process

Fish Oil Processing

Decontamination

Others

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market : By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Clinical Nutrition

Pet Foods & Supplements

Others

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market:

In July 2019, DSM and Evonik Industries AG announced the inauguration of their joint venture, “Verarmaris” commercial-scale production facility situated in Blair, Nebraska, United States. The production site will provide commercial-production of omega-3 fatty acids that are rich providers of EPA and DHA extracted from marine algae for sustainable salmon farming

In October 2018, Cargill, Incorporated announced the availability of “Latitude” fish-oil alternative produced from plants providing long chain Omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed applications. The product is managed completely by Cargill, Incorporated with complete traceability transparency available for the product making it the first of its kind in the industry

Competitive Analysis: Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market

Global omega-3 fatty acids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of omega-3 fatty acids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

