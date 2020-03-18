The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Protein Ingredients Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Protein Ingredients market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

The Global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 73.84 billion by 2025, from USD 49.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global protein ingredients market are – Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC , Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, Amco Proteins, Gelita AG, Hilmar Ingredients, Bunge, Mead Johnson, Scoular, Roquette, Burcon NutraScience, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, Tessenderlo, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Glanbia plc, FrieslandCampina DMV B.V., Davisco Foods International Inc, and many more

Market Definition: Global Protein Ingredients Market

Proteins are fundamental, structural and functional unit of every cell in the body, and are involved in a variety of metabolic interactions. Protein is an essential factor for growth, repair and the maintenance of good health. Soy, wheat and pea are the key plant proteins, while whey protein, casein & caseinates, egg protein, and gelatin are major animal proteins across the world. The demand for soy protein is increasing at an exceptional rate, due to the increasing usage of soy isolate, concentrates, and texturized vegetable proteins on the large bases. The global market for protein ingredients has observed an exponential growth in the last few years, due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among end users.

The rising demand for eggs & dairy products, and development of new products such as micellar casein, is complementing the growth of the market. According to an article published by Frost & Sullivan, it has been found that North America consumes around 30% of the worlds pea protein concentrate. According to an article published by” The progress news “, it has been subjected that the market for sports nutrition is set to grow to USD 45.27 billion, by the year of 2022 globally. The major players in the protein ingredients are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the protein ingredients market, for example ADM has opened its new soy processing capabilities at oilseeds plant in Spyck, Germany. The company has also expanded its product range such as Nutriance, which is an innovative wheat protein concentrates.

Major Protein Ingredients Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for functional proteins

Rising consumer health awareness

New technological developments

Increasing demand for animal products

Rising demand for superior personal and health care products

Stringent government regulations

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Ingredients Market

The global protein ingredients market is segmented based on source, application, and geographical segments.

Based on source, the global protein ingredients market is segmented into animal source and plant source. The animal source is further sub segmented into dairy protein egg protein and gelatine. Dairy protein is further sub segmented into whey protein, casein & caseinates, milk protein concentrate. The plant source is further sub segmented into soy protein wheat protein and vegetable protein. The soy protein is further sub segmented into soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates and textured soy protein whereas vegetable protein is further sub segmented into pea protein, and others.

On the basis of application, the global protein ingredients market is classified into food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on geography, the global protein ingredients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Protein Ingredients Market

The global protein ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protein ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

