The actions of competitors or major players has a great effect on the market and Healthare industry as a whole with respect to its sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values hence it is covered thoroughly in Snacks Bars Market report. It gives professional and in depth overview of the market which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This business report also makes available the company profiles, product specifications, production value, contact details of manufacturer and market shares for company. Global Snacks Bars market report comprises of the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Global snacks bars market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The reports contains data of the base year 2018 and the historic year is 2017. Increasing consumer preference for smaller and nutritional food is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global snacks bars market are Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, Hain Celestial, Associated British Foods plc, Abbott, The Clif Bar & Company, General Mills, Inc., Kind LLC, Concord Foods, LLC, Frank Food Product, Natural Balance Foods, ToYou, Perfect Bar, BOBO’S, Chicago Bar Company LLC. dba RXBAR, THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY among others.

Market Definition: Global Snacks Bars Market

A snack bar is a food product consists of various cereals, nuts and seeds, made by pressing cereals and usually dried fruit as well as berries. They are covered and bind with glucose syrup. Many people due to changing life style choose snack bars as an alternative to the less-healthy snacks which provides a rapid source of energy. It is also used as an alternate. These bars consist of added nutrition and low content of calorie.

Segmentation: Global Snacks Bars Market

Snacks Bars Market : By Product Type

Energy Bars

Cereal Bar

Others

Snacks Bars Market : By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Other

Snacks Bars Market : By Ingredients

Nuts

Whole Grains

Dried Fruits

Others

Snacks Bars Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Snacks Bars Market :

In July 2019, Mondelez International, Inc. had acquired Perfect Snacks, manufacturer of various refrigerated snack bars. With this acquisition the company will help to offer innovative products to the consumers which will increases the product portfolio and profit margin of the company

In July 2019, Nestlé launched paper packaging for snack bars due to change in consumer preferences towards paper. This launch will help to expand and strengthen their snacks bar business across the globe by making packaging recyclable or reusable

Snacks Bars Market : Drivers

Increasing awareness about health and fitness and preference for healthy snack products will act as a driver for the market growth

High nutrition value of these products is boosting the growth of the market

Rising product popularity as go-to snacks, that can replace high calorie content products including chocolates, cakes and cookies which is fueling the market in the forecast period

Busy lifestyles and huge number of families in developed regions is also driving the market for a long run

Snacks Bars Market : Restraints

High initial investment and marketing will restrict the growth of the market

Regulatory compliance regarding quality and labeling is hampering the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Snacks Bars Market

Global snacks bars market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of snacks bar for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

