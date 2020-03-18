The global automotive semiconductor market accounted to US$34.89 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$76.93 Bn by 2027.

The continuous innovations in the field of semiconductors for wide variety of applications in passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV) is attracting several automakers globally, which is paving the path for automotive semiconductors market in the current scenario. Additionally, the automotive semiconductor market is experiencing rising number of partnerships between the automakers and semiconductor manufacturers under various projects to boost the automotive semiconductor products.

Market Insights

Significant Rise in Automotive Manufacturing

The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the automobile procurement. The constant pressure on automobile manufacturers to deliver a large number of vehicles to meet consumer demand is catalyzing the production statistics of vehicle manufacturing. For instance, the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016. The calculated year on year growth rate of automotive production was 2.36% from 2016 to 2017. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. Additionally, surging adoption of advanced automotive infotainment systems, robust powertrain, and safety systems also demands technologically enhanced semiconductors, which is impacting positively on the automotive semiconductor market. Thus, the rising automotive manufacturing is playing a major role in driving the automotive semiconductor market in the current scenario. A similar trend is also foreseen to drive the market in the coming years.

Continuous Partnership of Automotive OEMs with Semiconductor Manufacturers is Capitalizing the Market

The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the semiconductor market in automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance.

Similarly, On Semiconductor has been chosen by Mercedes EQ Formula E Team to develop next-gen electric power for enhancing efficiency and performance. Also, one of the automotive titan, BMW AG partnered with semiconductor giant Intel Corporation in 2017, with an objective to deliver its newly modeled semi to fully autonomous car BMW iNEXT. With the partnership, BMW integrates its new vehicle with Intel Corporation’s semiconductors which acts as the brain of the vehicle. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continuous partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in automotive semiconductor market landscape are listed below-

2018: NVIDIA and Volkswagen had shared their ideas to use AI and deep learning in order to develop a new generation of intelligent Volkswagen vehicles. These vehicles would use the NVIDIA DRIVE IX platform to build a new cockpit experience and higher safety.

2018: Abellio London is one of a bus operator in London has conducted a trial of safety technology of Mobileye, The subsidiary of Intel Corporation. The trial is backed by Transport for London (TfL) from a grant of its Bus Safety Innovation Fund. The trial aims to reduce bus collisions with pedestrians, motorcycles, cyclists, and other individuals on road. Using Mobileye collision avoidance technology, the collisions is reduced by 29%.

2018: Intel has revealed first autonomous vehicle in its 100-car test fleet. Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen are moving Mobileye-based mapping design. Also, the company stated about new collaboration with NavInfo and SAIC Motor to prolong crowdsourced map building to China. Moreover, to exploit more opportunities related to AI, Krzanich partnered with Ferrari North America to use AI technologies of Intel to apply data from the racetrack to improve experience of drivers and fans.

The report segments the global automotive semiconductor market as follows:

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Component

Optical Devices Sensors & Actuators LED Image Sensor Position Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Others

Memory DRAM Flash

Microcontrollers Analog ICs Logic and Discrete Power Devices



Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Middle East Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Company Profiles

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

