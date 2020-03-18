LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Aviation Kerosene market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Aviation Kerosene market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Aviation Kerosene market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Aviation Kerosene market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Aviation Kerosene market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Aviation Kerosene market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Aviation Kerosene market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Aviation Kerosene market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aviation Kerosene Market Research Report: Air BP, Chevron, Exide, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, Shell, AltAir Fuels, Amyris, Gevo, Hindustan petroleum, Honeywell, LanzaTech, Neste Oil, Primus Green Energy, SkyNRG, Solazyme, Solena Fuels, Equinor

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Aviation Kerosene market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Aviation Kerosene market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Aviation Kerosene market.

Global Aviation Kerosene Market by Type: Jet A, Jet A-1, Jet B

Global Aviation Kerosene Market by Application: Civil Aviation, Military Aviation

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Aviation Kerosene market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Aviation Kerosene market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Aviation Kerosene market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Aviation Kerosene market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Aviation Kerosene market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Aviation Kerosene market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Aviation Kerosene market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Aviation Kerosene market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Aviation Kerosene market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Aviation Kerosene market.

Table of Contents

1 Aviation Kerosene Market Overview

1.1 Aviation Kerosene Product Overview

1.2 Aviation Kerosene Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Jet A

1.2.2 Jet A-1

1.2.3 Jet B

1.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aviation Kerosene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aviation Kerosene Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aviation Kerosene Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aviation Kerosene Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aviation Kerosene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aviation Kerosene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aviation Kerosene Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aviation Kerosene Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aviation Kerosene as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aviation Kerosene Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aviation Kerosene Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aviation Kerosene Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aviation Kerosene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aviation Kerosene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aviation Kerosene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Aviation Kerosene by Application

4.1 Aviation Kerosene Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Aviation

4.1.2 Military Aviation

4.2 Global Aviation Kerosene Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aviation Kerosene Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aviation Kerosene Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aviation Kerosene by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aviation Kerosene by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene by Application

5 North America Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation Kerosene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Aviation Kerosene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aviation Kerosene Business

10.1 Air BP

10.1.1 Air BP Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Air BP Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air BP Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.1.5 Air BP Recent Development

10.2 Chevron

10.2.1 Chevron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chevron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Chevron Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Chevron Recent Development

10.3 Exide

10.3.1 Exide Corporation Information

10.3.2 Exide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Exide Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Exide Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.3.5 Exide Recent Development

10.4 Exxon Mobil

10.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

10.4.2 Exxon Mobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Exxon Mobil Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Exxon Mobil Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.4.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

10.5 Gazprom

10.5.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gazprom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Gazprom Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gazprom Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.5.5 Gazprom Recent Development

10.6 Shell

10.6.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shell Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shell Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.6.5 Shell Recent Development

10.7 AltAir Fuels

10.7.1 AltAir Fuels Corporation Information

10.7.2 AltAir Fuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AltAir Fuels Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AltAir Fuels Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.7.5 AltAir Fuels Recent Development

10.8 Amyris

10.8.1 Amyris Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amyris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Amyris Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Amyris Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.8.5 Amyris Recent Development

10.9 Gevo

10.9.1 Gevo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gevo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gevo Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gevo Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.9.5 Gevo Recent Development

10.10 Hindustan petroleum

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aviation Kerosene Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hindustan petroleum Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hindustan petroleum Recent Development

10.11 Honeywell

10.11.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.11.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Honeywell Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Honeywell Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.11.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.12 LanzaTech

10.12.1 LanzaTech Corporation Information

10.12.2 LanzaTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 LanzaTech Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 LanzaTech Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.12.5 LanzaTech Recent Development

10.13 Neste Oil

10.13.1 Neste Oil Corporation Information

10.13.2 Neste Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Neste Oil Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Neste Oil Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.13.5 Neste Oil Recent Development

10.14 Primus Green Energy

10.14.1 Primus Green Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Primus Green Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Primus Green Energy Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Primus Green Energy Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.14.5 Primus Green Energy Recent Development

10.15 SkyNRG

10.15.1 SkyNRG Corporation Information

10.15.2 SkyNRG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SkyNRG Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SkyNRG Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.15.5 SkyNRG Recent Development

10.16 Solazyme

10.16.1 Solazyme Corporation Information

10.16.2 Solazyme Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Solazyme Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Solazyme Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.16.5 Solazyme Recent Development

10.17 Solena Fuels

10.17.1 Solena Fuels Corporation Information

10.17.2 Solena Fuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Solena Fuels Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Solena Fuels Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.17.5 Solena Fuels Recent Development

10.18 Equinor

10.18.1 Equinor Corporation Information

10.18.2 Equinor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Equinor Aviation Kerosene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Equinor Aviation Kerosene Products Offered

10.18.5 Equinor Recent Development

11 Aviation Kerosene Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aviation Kerosene Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aviation Kerosene Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.