The global Vascular Graft market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Key factors contributing to the market growth are rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and end-stage renal diseases, coronary artery disease (CAD), hypertension and cardiac aneurysms. Apart from the mentioned factors, genetic and hereditary factors, unhealthy lifestyle, alcohol consumption, tobacco smoking, etc., are expected to increase the demand for vascular grafts over the period. Low reimbursement rate and rising out-of-pocket expenses in an emerging economy can restrain market growth.

Scope of the Report

Vascular grafts are medical devices which are used in vascular bypass procedures to direct the blood flow from one area to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. The report covers revenue generated by the sale of hemodialysis access grafts, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular grafts, and coronary artery bypass grafts.

Key Market Trends

Hemodialysis Access Graft Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth

The global prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) is increasing at a significant rate, as chronic kidney diseases (CKD) may develop over many years leading to ESRD. nearly Two million people worldwide suffer from ESRD, and the number of patients diagnosed with the disease continues to increase at a rate of 5-7% per year.

The aging population is further aggravating the increasing prevalence of ESRD. According to the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China’s statistics the prevalence of chronic kidney disease among females in the Chinese general population increases from 7.4% among those aged 18-39 years to an estimated 18.0% and 24.2% among those aged 60-69 and 70 years respectively.

Apart from kidney transplant dialysis is the primary management option for patients with ESRD. Vascular access is considered as the lifeline of a patient on hemodialysis for better treatment and safety. For long-term use, majorly, two types of vascular access are designed: arteriovenous (AV) fistula and the AV graft, while the venous catheter is designed for short-term use. AV fistula is a direct connection of an artery to a vein made by a surgeon, whereas in AV graft, a plastic tube is used to connect an artery to a vein.

North America is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America dominates the vascular grafts market. North America maintained its dominant share due to the high prevalence rate of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney disease. Presence of reimbursement coverage and availability of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this market in North America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease & diabetes and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. (BD), Cardinal Health (Cordis), Cook Medical, Cryolife, Getinge Group, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc among others.

