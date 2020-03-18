The dermatology devices market is expected to witness rapid growth due to rising incidences of skin disorders, technological advancements in skin care devices and increasing awareness on aesthetic procedures.

It has been found that skin disease is one of the leading causes of the increasing global disease burden, affecting millions of people, worldwide. Aging and environmental and genetic factors result in the development of a diverse number of skin diseases. The estimates suggest that 15,906 new cases of melanoma skin cancer were found to be registered in the United Kingdom in 2015. In the same year, about 80,442 new melanoma skin cancer cases were registered in the United States. Hence there has been a consistent rise in the number of skin problems from the past few years that helps in the growth of the overall market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, dermatology devices are the devices that are installed in hospitals and dermatology clinics to assist physicians and non-physician clinicians. These dermatology devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of skin related disorders, cosmetic surgery, and replacement of deformed, damaged, or lost parts of the body, acne, genital herpes, liposuction, skin wounds, venous leg ulcers, genital warts, and others. The dermatology devices consist of lasers, RF devices, microdermabrasion devices, and other associated accessories. Therefore the skin-related issues in males and females have been increasing the need for dermatology devices, globally.

Key Market Trends

Dermatoscopes is Anticipated to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

A dermatoscope or a skin surface microscope is a non-invasive handheld magnification tool that is directly placed on the surface of the skin of the patient to examine the key morphological structures of skin lesions, which are on and below the skin surface and are not easily visible to the naked eye. This is useful to the dermatologists in distinguishing benign from malignant (cancerous) lesions, especially in the diagnosis of melanoma. Dermoscopy has also been observed to improve the diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity for skin cancer diagnosis by dermatologists.

These devices have been continued to be a valuable device in the dermatology industry along with new technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) that are found enhancing its uses to become an essential tool in every medical professional’s office. Also, they are found gaining popularity in other fields of medicine, including primary care. There are several studies conducted that have revealed the accuracy of dermatoscopes. Thus all the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the dermatology devices market.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Dermatology Devices Market

North America has accounted for the largest share and this trend is likely to continue due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases such as eczema and rosacea. There is also an increasing number of skin cancer cases found in the United States. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common types of skin cancer being reported in the United States. However, 75% of skin cancer deaths are due to melanoma, the third most common form of cancer.

There are several medical technology companies focusing on products that deliver less expensive, quicker, and more efficient patient care. These advancements of technologies in dermatology devices, in terms of features and wide-scale application for skin diseases, are expected to bolster the demand for dermatology devices in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market players are found expanding the dermatology devices portfolio through improving existing product portfolio along with continuous innovation in the devices already available in the market. Therefore these players are also found adopting growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach and increase their customer base.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Skin Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Skin Care Devices

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness on Aesthetic Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects Related To Dermatological Treatments

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Medical Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Diagnostic Devices Type

5.1.1 Imaging Devices

5.1.2 Dermatoscopes

5.1.3 Microscopes

5.2 By Diagnostic Devices Application

5.2.1 Skin Cancer Diagnosis

5.2.2 Other Diagnostic Device Applications

5.3 By Treatment Devices Type

5.3.1 Light Therapy Devices

5.3.2 Lasers

5.3.3 Electrosurgical Equipment

5.3.4 Liposuction Devices

5.3.5 Microdermabrasion Devices

5.3.6 Cryotherapy Devices

5.4 By Treatment Devices Application

5.4.1 Vascular Lesions

5.4.2 Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

5.4.3 Hair Removal

5.4.4 Wrinkle Removal

5.4.5 Body Contouring and Fat Removal

5.4.6 Other Treatment Device Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alma Lasers Ltd

6.1.2 Cutera Inc.

6.1.3 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure Inc.)

6.1.4 Lumenis Ltd

6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

6.1.6 Syneron Medical Ltd

6.1.7 Bruker Corporation

6.1.8 Carl Zeiss

6.1.9 Genesis Biosystems Inc.

6.1.10 Avita Medical Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

