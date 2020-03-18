The major factors for the growth of the Europe neurostimulation market include the increase in geriatric population and rising prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancement.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3617299

Among the age-related neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common, after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 10 million people are affected by this disease, globally. According to NHS UK, Parkinson’s disease is found affecting around 1 in 500 people, which means there are an estimated 127,000 people in the UK with the condition. Most people with Parkinson’s start to develop symptoms when they’re over 50, although around 1 in 20 people with the condition first experience symptoms when they’re under 40. Furthermore, neurostimulation devices also play a significant role in pain management. Recently in November 2018, Abbott announced the launch of the new DRG Invisible Trial System, which is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and received CE Mark in Europe. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing technological advancements the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, neurostimulation therapies include invasive and noninvasive approaches that involve the application of electrical stimulation to drive neural function within a circuit. The market is segmented by technology, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Parkinson’s Disease is the Segment by Application is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The rising aging population and increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases the market is expected to witness a high growth rate. Parkinson syndrome is one of the most common neurological diseases found in Germany. It is found affecting the older population and among the above 65-year-olds, the prevalence is 1,800 per 100,000. Therefore in Germany, there are large numbers of patients that are likely to increase in the future. Furthermore, there is a rising aging population in Europe, for instance, according to the Fondation de France, one in five French people is over 60 years old, and in 2050 one in three will be. Therefore aging-associated diseases are assuming ever-greater proportions. Parkinson’s disease currently affects around 150,000 people in France. The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is the most commonly performed surgical treatment for Parkinson’s, but it’s not for everyone. DBS therapy is currently approved in many locations across the globe, including the United States and Europe, for the treatment of the disabling symptoms of essential tremor and recent and longer-standing Parkinson’s disease. Thus owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a moderately consolidated market owing to the presence of small and large market players. Some of the market players are Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, LivaNova PLC, Nevro Corporation, NeuroSigma, Inc., The Magstim Company Limited, Neuronetics, and Renishaw plc

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/europe-neurostimulation-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Technological Advancement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of associated Neurostimulation Devices

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Approvals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation

5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)

5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease

5.2.2 Epilepsy

5.2.3 Depression

5.2.4 Dystonia

5.2.5 Pain Management

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic Plc

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 Abbott

6.1.4 LivaNova PLC

6.1.5 Nevro Corporation

6.1.6 NeuroSigma, Inc.

6.1.7 The Magstim Company Limited

6.1.8 Neuronetics

6.1.9 Renishaw plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3617299

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155