Top Leading Companies:

– Akoma International UK Ltd.

– AvoGlow Pty. Ltd.

– Biocosmethic

– Biopurus Ltd.

– CHATEAU Cosmetics botanical beauty

– Interfat SAU

– Plant Guru Inc.

– Podor Oils and Vinegars

– Sva Organics

– Ziani Organic Oils

The cherry seed oil, also known as cherry kernel oil, is extracted from the sweet cherry pits. The cherry seeds are first cleaned and dried and then cold-pressed to obtain the slightly viscous cherry seed oil. Cherry seed oil is a rich emollient oil that provides natural and effective moisturization to the skin. It is rich in linoleic acid, oleic acid, and fatty acids, which are responsible for restoring and replenishing the skin. It is hence used as an active ingredient in numerous cosmetic products, including creams, lotions, soaps, etc.

The increase in the consumption of cherry seed oils in applications such as aromatherapy and massages has offered immense opportunities for the growth of the cherry seed oil business. The increasing consumer spending on holistic healing treatments in a bid to relieve stress, manage pain, alleviate joint pains, improve sleep quality, and boost the immune system has spurred the demand for cherry seed oil. The use of cherry seed oil as a home remedy to treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, as well as acne and pimple, has spurred the demands for cherry seed oil.

