IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.

Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America holds the largest share of the total market while the areas such as Latin America and APAC are expected to show high growth along with the increasing growth in the industrial and IT sector.

The study intends to deliver an overview of IP telephony market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of IP telephony market and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the IP telephony market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the IP telephony market for all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the IP telephony market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001304/

Wireless access points create a wireless network addressing the needs of multiple users. Maximum enterprises adopt wireless telephones in their office environments which offer employees with high mobility. Also, the adoption of wireless devices among enterprises is high. Use of wireless devices increases employee mobility, level of complexity & maintenance, and ultimately the company’s overall efficiency. Moreover, use of wireless devices and IP phones delivers a hassle-free experience to the workforce and enhances the configuration. In addition to this, Players introduces new products to extend their IP telephony product portfolio. For instance, Grandstream extended its IP phone portfolio. The company’s WP820 provides portable WiFi IP phone with dual-band WiFi support, built-in feature of Bluetooth, and a sophisticated antenna design which permit the users to impeccably roam across any WiFi environment.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the IP telephony market. The primary reason for this is the presence of a considerable number of companies coupled with some favorable Government policies encouraging the setup of businesses in the region. India, China, are some of the relevant countries in Asia. Geographically, North America will have the largest share in the IP telephony market by 2027, owing to rapid technological developments, various investments, and supportive Government policies in the western part of the world.

The leading players operating in the field of IP Telephony across the globe include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Yealink Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Polycom, Inc., and Ascom Holding AG and among others.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001304/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 17

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 18

3. IP TELEPHONY MARKET LANDSCAPE 21

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 21

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

3.2.1 Global IP Telephony Market – By Component 23

3.2.2 Global IP Telephony Market – By Hardware 23

3.2.3 Global IP Telephony Market – By Service 24

3.2.4 Global IP Telephony Market – By Installation Type 24

3.2.5 Global IP Telephony Market – By Enterprise size 24

3.2.6 Global IP Telephony Market – By End-User 24

3.2.7 Global IP Telephony Market – By Geography 24

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 26

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis 26

3.3.2 EUROPE PEST Analysis 28

3.3.3 ASIA PACIFIC PEST Analysis 30

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis 32

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis 34

4. IP TELEPHONY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 36

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 36

4.1.1 Influence of advancing internet facilities in the market 36

4.1.2 Rising Importance of effective communication in corporate ecosystem 36

4.1.3 The cost effectiveness of the IP telephony is driving its adoption 36

4.1.4 Widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies 37

4.1.5 Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service 37

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 38

4.2.1 Security concerns with respect to increasing cybercrime 38

4.2.2 Issues with emergency calling facility 38

4.2.3 The reliability of IP Telephony over the external power source and internet connectivity might impact its growth 38

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 39

4.3.1 The ISDN Switch off coupled with expanding growth of SMEs to provide a noteworthy growth opportunity in the coming years 39

4.3.2 Inception of 5G to provide growth benefits to both IP telephony operators as well as device manufacturers 39

4.4 FUTURE TREND 43

4.4.1 Companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap onto the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation 43

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS 44

5. IP TELEPHONY MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 45

5.1 OVERVIEW 45

5.2 GLOBAL IP TELEPHONY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 (US$ BN) 46

Continue…..

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]