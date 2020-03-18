Postal Operator Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Postal Operator Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Postal Operator Market industry. Research market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the Postal Operator Market. top key players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, Postal Operator Market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status.

Some Of The Key Players In The Postal Operator Market Include:

USPS

Japan Post

Deutsche Post

Royal Mail Group

La Poste

Poste Italiane

Canada Post

Swiss Post

PostNL

PostNord

Singapore Post

Global postal operators are witnessing major changes in their traditional businesses, in particular:

– Decreases in mail volumes and revenues from ongoing e-substitution leading to ever more processes and transactions formerly carried out by mail switching to electronic format.

– Increases in parcels volumes from the growth of online retail

At the same time many operators are facing considerable pressure to reduce the costs of their post office networks while also maintaining services for users in rural areas. In response to these challenges – and opportunities – many postal operators are looking to diversify their activities away from dependence on falling mail volumes. However:

– They are all starting from a different place with their own domestic market conditions, constraints and opportunities

– They are each following their own strategy with unique variations and their degree of success in executing their chosen strategy varies.

Global postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. But there are some exceptions with PostNord combining the Swedish and Danish post offices and PostNL potentially an acquisition target for bpost, or another suitor. In the long run, significant international consolidation of the global postal operator market is a possibility.

The report benchmarks the global postal operators of the 20 largest economies:

United States Postal Service (USPS) China Post Japan Post Deutsche Post (Germany) Royal Mail Group (UK) La Poste (France) India Post Poste Italiane (Italy) Brazil Post Canada Post Korea Post Russia Post Australia Post Correos (Spain) Correos de Mexico Pos Indonesia PostNL (Netherlands) PTT Turkey Swiss Post PostNord (Sweden + Denmark)

+ Singapore Post

