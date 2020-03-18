“Global Long-Term Care Software Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” Worldwide Industry Size, Offer and trends analysis during Period. Long-Term Care Software Market report is a thoughtful analysis of the market presenting the propelled situation in the market and additionally plots that guide in its expansion in the coming years. The Long-Term Care Software Market report assesses a few elements are deciding the market development and additionally the volume of the entire Long-Term Care Software Market. The statement expresses the vendor’s landscape of the market together with the profiles of the leading market players. The most significant players in the Xyz market are likewise discussed in the report.

Some of the major players operating in Long-term Care Software Market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Omnicare, Omnicell, Inc., MatrixCare, Netsmart Technologies, Inc, Kronos Incorporated, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, Advanced Answers On Demand, Inc. and Epic Systems Corporation.

Global long-term care software market is estimated to be at $ 6.31 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.2%. Changing healthcare infrastructure, shortage of medical staff and adoption of technological solutions in healthcare institutions is expected to derive the growth of the market.

The on-premise deployment dominated the Long-Term Care Software market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses or training programs. The on-premise deployment dominated the Long-Term Care Software market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share

By Product

Clinical Software

Electronic Health Records, E-Prescribing, Electronic Medication Administration Records, Clinical Decision Support Systems

Non-Clinical Solutions

Real-Time Location Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems, Remote Training And Supervision Systems, Payroll Software, Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling Software, Talent Management Software

By Mode of Delivery

On Premises

Web Based

Cloud Based

By End User

Home Healthcare Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities

