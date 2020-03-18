Volumetric Video market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures forecast to 2025. The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It classifies the global Volumetric Video market size with respect to its value & volume by manufacturers, type, application, and region. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis. The report is very helpful for making the correct decision regarding the market and achieving great success.

Global volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.5% forecast to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Volumetric Video Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd, 8i Limited, LightSpace Technologies, Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead, Unity Technologies, HypeVR Technology, OTOY Inc., Stereolabs and others.

“Product Definition”

Volumetric video is the process which captures the object irrespective whether it’s a 2D or 3D object whether it’s a static or a moving object, it can also be a location. For moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques and for static, it is done using imaging. Imaging of 2D or a 3D object is done by using In-depth sensors, which can be directly placed at the body of the object or it can be scanned through using 360 degree cameras. Mesh based and point based scanning is widely used for detailed 3D images, particularly in video games in order to provide a real time imaging to the character. Adding to it, in-depth sensors and 360 degree camera view are processed in a computing engine for implementation of AR or VR or other client based applications, namely sports, entertainment and others.

By Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Signage and Advertisement, Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Education and Training, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Australian company Euclideon has presented a holographic model for sale, it is a multi-user table in which users will be able to interact with the data. It will be useful for the companies which have teams at remote locations and will be able to work across the same dataset.

In May 2018, Canada based company TeleHumans 2 has developed a 3D based system which is able to project a full 360 degree view of a human without using smart mirrors or smart lens. Image is projected on the telepod which shows a 360 degree view of the object. It will improve the market of the volumetric video coverage.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

