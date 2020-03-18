Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +8453 Million and at a CAGR of +18% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The global Automotive Remote Diagnostics market is the most recent invention has newly added by The Research Insights which offers guidelines to drive the businesses. This research study has been summarized with different parameters like regional outlook, business strategies, technological advancements, financial overview, market segmentation, demanding structure, sales approaches, distribution channels, key players, competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges.

Automotive remote diagnostics is a solution to monitor the health of a vehicle, statistics the root cause of the issues and also enables the customer to access information about the vehicle. The awareness regarding vehicle diagnostics, the rising demand regarding safety and security of vehicles, and the growing inclination towards premium vehicles are some factors expected to drive the market.

In connectivity segment, Bluetooth is expected to have largest share in the automotive remote diagnostics market. As Bluetooth offers many features and one of them is it connects the vehicle to the internet via smart phone to transfer data from and with server.

Top Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Tech Mahindra Limited, Continental AG, OnStar LLC, Vector Informatik GmbH, Transics, Verizon, ACTIA Group, Softing AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., IBM, and Harman International

Light commercial vehicles have perceived a marked rise in sales in recent years, in turn entailing demand for automotive remote diagnostic installations. Automotive embedded systems are witnessing fast adoption in modern vehicles of leading brands, and these connected vehicles continue to mold a new ecosystem within the automotive industry.

Economic recovery in emerging nations across the globe, including South Asia, East Asia, and China, coupled with rapid urbanization in these countries have meant that the consumer GHDI has been increasing, enabling expenditure on luxury goods, and luxury vehicles are no exception.

