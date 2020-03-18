CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes is a genome editing tool that enables the researchers to make changes in the DNA. CRISPR-Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. In recent years the CRISPR and CRISPR-Associated (Cas) Genes has gained lot of popularity as it offers it is cheaper, faster, accurate, and more efficient genome editing methods.

The CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market is expected to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising adoption of genome editing technique, growing adoption of CRISPR, and increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. Furthermore, increasing demand for drug discovery is likely to pose growth opportunities for the CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes market to grow.

Leading CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market Players:

1. Merck KGaA

2. Addgene

3. CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5. Mirus Bio LLC

6. Editas Medicine

7. Takara Bio USA

8. Horizon Discovery Group plc

9. Dharmacon Inc.

10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Worldwide CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key CRISPR & CRISPR-associated (Cas) Genes Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

