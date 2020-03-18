Spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growing demand for biomarkers, high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques and increasing demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions. Moreover, ongoing innovations in genetic tools by the market players is likely to create opportunity during the forecast period.

Spatial transcriptomics is a technology that involves high-throughput analysis of mRNAs in tissue sections. The traditional genomic techniques often lose important information from the sample, which has been resolved by spatial genomics and transcriptomics technology. Furthermore, advancements in tissue sequencing, single-cell sequencing, and techniques have significantly enhanced spatial genomic sequencing techniques.

The report analyzes factors affecting spatial genomics and transcriptomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies Listed are

1. 10x Genomics

2. Dovetail Genomics

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. S2 Genomics, Inc.

5. NanoString Technologies,

6. Seven Bridges Genomic

7. Horizon Discovery Group plc

8. CARTANA AB

9. READCOOR, INC.

10. Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (ACD)

The “Global Spatial genomics and transcriptomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product, end user and geography. The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spatial genomics and transcriptomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented spatial transcriptomics, and spatial genomics. Based on product, the market is segmented as instruments, consumables, and software. The end user segment is further divided into translational research, academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

