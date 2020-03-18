A game engine is a software framework for games to be created and developed. They are used by developers to produce games. Rise in the video game streaming, and improved bandwidth is the primary factor for driving the growth of game engines and development software market. Rising infrastructure and the integration of the game development is also boosting the growth of the game engine and development software market.
The Game Engines and Development Software market study offers an analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers an analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data.
Game engines are tools available for game designers to plan out and code a game easily and quickly. It helps to create games for various platforms such as tablets, mobile phones, and computers. 2D and 3D engines are used to develop the different types of games faster and efficient, hence increasing the demand for the game engine and development software market. Hassle-free operation or the ease of operation provided by the software to the developer is further fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing preferences of the PC and mobile gamers is a growing demand for the game engine and development software market. The growing demand for video game streaming and the increasing need for AR and VR is expected to boost the growth of the game engine and development software market.
Leading Key Players:
- Amazon Lumberyard
- Blender
- Crytek GmbH
- Epic Games, Inc. (Unreal Engine)
- Godot
- Microsoft Corporation
- RPG Maker (Enterbrain)
- Unity Technologies
- YoYo Games Ltd.
- ZeniMax Media Inc.
The global game engines and development software market is segmented on the basis of product type, device, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as 2D game engine, 3D game engine. On the basis of device the market is segmented as desktop, laptop and tablet, phone. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as game development company, individuals, others.
The Game Engines and Development Software Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?
- What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Game Engines and Development Software market during the forecast period?
- Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Game Engines and Development Software market?
- What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Game Engines and Development Software market across different regions?
- What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Game Engines and Development Software market?
- What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?