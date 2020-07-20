Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

Zero apps and data are stored on the employee’s device as the environment is remote, reducing the chances of data theft. In terms of offering, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is divided into service and platform. The platform division dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is further going to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) market reached a value of $115.8 million and is expected to attain $194.3 million in 2024, witnessing a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising adoption of bring-you-own-device (BYOD) policy.

The VMI platform allows enterprises to host corporate data and apps within a secure mobile operating system on centralized servers. The faster growth is predicted to be registered by the service division, which is further bifurcated into managed and professional.

When industry is taken into consideration, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is primarily categorized into healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, and information technology (IT) & telecom.