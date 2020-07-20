Industrial Control Systems Security Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

Increasing smart grid deployments, cloud computing for critical infrastructure protection, and increase in spending by the industries for industrial control systems are some of the factors creating ample opportunities for the industrial control systems market to grow in the coming years.

Cyber-attacks such as Dugu and Flame have been increasing globally for last few years, and they have affected severe destructions to essential infrastructures, hampered pipelines, energy efficiencies, and power grids. The infrastructures are becoming more susceptible in producing high risks due to increased usage of data communication systems, complicated IT systems, and control and command systems.

The industrial control systems accomplish background activities such as gathering information from operational data and sensors at isolated stations. Control systems are linked by information technology, communications networks due to their distributed nature and the systems can be retrieved through the internet.

The industrial control systems (ICS) security market is growing by a considerable rate due to huge investments by countries globally towards smart technologies, and increasing cyber risks such as stuxnet and night dragon. Over the years, several network security solutions have been developed and employed for ICS security. Most of the companies in all the countries are shifting to strong security solutions.