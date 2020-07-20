Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions size and Forecast up to 2030

Faster recovery of data, greater flexibility and cost effectiveness are the major drivers for the global disaster recovery as a service market. Some of the other factors driving the global disaster as a recovery market are low cost, virtualization, high level of automation, easy deployment, recovery and secure storage and backup and 24x7accessibility.

In case of any disaster resulting in interruption of services, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) delivers organizations with several cost efficient methods to replicate and recover data center infrastructure and analytical servers to the cloud environment. Disaster recovery (DR) as a service offers business stability through a range of administrative measures and their implementation by certifying accessibility of IT organization in case of any disaster.

Disaster recovery as a service is the process of duplicating virtual servers to safeguard and back up data in the case of natural or man-made disasters. Over the course of time, companies have realized significant data loss and downtime costs in their business processes.

These issues are increasing the need for operational disaster recovery amongst the large enterprises, and the small and medium businesses (SMBs) that could decrease the recovery costs, time, and complexities related to the conventional recovery process. There are several challenges which are hindering the adoption rate of disaster as a service among small and medium sized-businesses in the disaster recovery across the globe.