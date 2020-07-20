Impact of COVID-19 on Neurovascular Devices Market Continuing Service Excellence

A new report, Neurovascular Devices Market by Product, and Disease Pathology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, published by Allied Market Research, valued the global neurovascular device market in 2016 at 2,377,100. At $10,000, is expected to reach $3,409 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Neurovascular devices are used to treat neurovascular disorders such as cerebral aneurysms. An increasing aging population and an increasing number of patients suffering from neurovascular disorders are expected to drive market growth. In addition, the proliferation of new minimally invasive devices such as shunts and carotid stents has accelerated market growth. However, the high cost of the device and the shortage of neurosurgeons are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The embolic device segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period due to the increased incidence of neurovascular disorders such as arteriovenous malformations (AVM), carotid artery disease, and intracranial atherosclerosis. Meanwhile, the Revascularization Devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, the highest during the forecast period.

Key findings from the neurovascular device market:

• The revascularization device segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

• 2016 aneurysms accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global neurovascular device market.

• The ischemic stroke segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the analysis period.

• In 2016, France and Germany together contributed to more than one-third share of the European neurovascular device market.

• Japan is the main shareholder of more than one-third of the Asia-Pacific neurovascular device market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased spending in emerging markets (such as India and China) to meet unmet medical needs It has been. Technological advances to develop cost-effective devices in these countries offer a favorable opportunity for market growth.

The key companies featured in the report are Stryker Corporation and Medtronic Plc. , Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, and Acandis GmbH & Co. KG.