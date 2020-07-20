Medical Carts Market in COVID-19: Implications and Opportunities for Growth in all regions

The market for medical carts was $571 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.302 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. The emergency cart segment accounted for almost half of the total market in 2016.

The medical cart/trolley is a mobile device consisting of a set of shelves, trays, compartments and drawers for hospital use and medical care. Transports, distributes and transports emergency drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and medical devices. Carts are an important aspect of health care support because they store, record, and dispense medicines, supplies, and patient information with patient care. Many carts are designed to meet a variety of surgical and emergency needs, depending on the operating room and other medical settings.

The Emergency Cart segment will dominate the Asia-Pacific Medical Cart market throughout the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. China dominated the Asia-Pacific medical cart market in 2016 with a market share of more than one-third of its value, and this trend is expected to continue. Moreover, the growth in improving patient safety and nursing efficiency complements the market growth. In addition, technological advances such as telemedicine offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals, the high cost of medical carts, and the lack of government funding have restrained market growth.

The Emergency Cart segment is expected to maintain its dominance and generate the highest revenue over the forecast period due to the large number of emergency carts being employed during a crisis. This is because the emergency cart contains advanced devices such as defibrillators, aspiration devices, and advanced cardiac life support devices (ACLS), in addition to drugs such as atropine and dopamine. Also included are generics, rapid sequence intubation, and pediatric devices to treat common problems. However, the Procedural Cart segment consists of many medical devices that support operating procedures such as endoscopy, cardiology, etc., to provide access to essential medications, from 2017 to 2023. In terms of value, we are growing at the highest CAGR of 13.0%. simultaneous.

Key findings of the medical cart market:

• The Procedure Cart segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global medical cart market with the largest market share in 2016.

• The Asia-Pacific region has been shown to grow at a high growth rate of 13.5% in terms of value during the forecast period due to the high population base of countries such as India and China.

• The Emergency Cart segment dominated the market in 2016 and grew from 2017 to 2023 with a CAGR of 12.3%.

• China, in terms of both value and quantity, will have the largest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the Asia-Pacific forecast period.

• The UK is expected to grow at an amazing CAGR of 13.8% in value and 13.2% in volume during the forecast period.

• In terms of volume, procedure carts are expected to grow at a peak rate of 12.9% from 2017 to 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the highest growth rates for medical carts during the forecast period, and this trend is expected to continue. This is due to the emergence of new and sturdy carts by key players focusing on emerging markets, with significant population growth, increased incidence of illness and injuries, development of medical infrastructure, and huge markets. Due to the possibility.

Leading companies operating in the medical cart market have adopted product launches as their primary development strategy, focused on launching innovative products to meet consumer demand and strengthen market share. The key companies featured in the report are InterMetro Industries Corporation (part of the Ali Group), Harroff Company (Harloff Manufacturing Co.), Armstrong Medical and Capsa Solutions LLC. , Omniell Inc., Medline Industries Inc., ITD GmbH, Midmark Corporation. , Bergmann Group, Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd.

Other key players in the value chain include Jegna, Herman Miller, Inc., Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co. Ltd., Merino International, BiHealthcare, Tianjin Xuhua Medical Equipment Factory, Medical Master, Hua Shuo Plastic Co., Ltd., Joson- Care Enterprise Co., Ltd., Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.