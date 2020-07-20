Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Precision Medicine Market

The precision medicine market accounted for $3,516 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $7,746 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Precision Medicine is a new approach to disease treatment in healthcare, where drugs are tailored to the patient’s health care, including the effects of genes on the patient’s health and the surrounding environment, and the results of different tests performed at different levels. Customized based on your needs. Follow-up on testing and treatment can be planned based on the patient’s response to treatment. This reduces side effects of the drug and multiple doses of the drug.

The precision medicine market is expected to grow at a productive rate during the forecast period. The rapid rise in the global incidence of cancer and the increasing aging population of the illness are expected to boost demand for precision medicines. Market initiatives are supported by government initiatives and subsidies, and private companies investing in precision pharmaceutical R&D. However, the strict regulations set by the government and the risks associated with sharing patient genetic data impede the growth of the precision medicine market.

Drug discovery had the highest revenues in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue. The requirements for quality drugs for treatment and versatile therapies are expected to boost the growth of this segment. Gene sequencing grows at an alarming rate and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Due to the high cancer prevalence and modern healthcare facilities, North America has the highest market share in 2016. In addition, it is expected that the North American market will be revitalized by the adoption of experimental drugs and the increased awareness of precision drugs. However, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, given the rapid industrialization of the region, rising disposable income, and the surge in government efforts to modernize healthcare infrastructure. Expected

Key findings from the Precision Medicine market:

• Sequences by synthetic segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

• The consumables segment produces the highest revenue and is expected to continue its dominance.

• North America dominates the market and CAGR is projected to grow at 11.0%.

• China is projected to have the highest CAGR of 16.8% in the Asia Pacific region.

• The Epigenomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Key companies featured in the report include Roche Holding AG, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly & Company. There is.