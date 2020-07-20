A Detailed Analysis of the COVID 19 Impact on Ulcerative Colitis Market

The Ulcerative Colitis Market by Disease Type, Route of Administration, and Molecular Type by Allied Market Research: 2017-2023 Global Opportunity Analysis and New Industry Forecast Report It is valued at $4.775 billion and is projected to reach $7.455 billion by 2023 in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023. The mild ulcerative colitis disease type accounted for almost half of the market share in 2016.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that affects the colon and rectum of the human body. The disease affects people of all ages, most commonly in puberty and early adulthood, but can occur in later life. Ulcerative colitis is very prevalent in the United States, United Kingdom, and Northern Europe. The most commonly preferred treatment option for ulcerative colitis is traditional drug therapy made with biologics and small molecules.

The main drivers of the global ulcerative colitis market are the increasing prevalence of global ulcerative colitis and increased R&D activity by key players towards prescribing new drugs to treat disease is. In addition, market growth is accelerating further due to an increase in patient support programs that are increasing demand for branded drugs. Unexplored emerging economies without adequate medical assistance are expected to offer many opportunities for market expansion.

The oral segment dominated the ulcerative colitis market in 2016. This is because it is easy to administer and avoids immediate destruction of the drug by stomach acid. The injectable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

In the moderate disease type segment, CAGR is expected to be 6.8% with the highest growth rates expected over the forecast period. This is due to a lack of awareness in emerging economies, coupled with a sharp increase in the prevalence of ulcerative colitis and the lack of adequate treatment and drug approval. This changes the ulcerative colitis disease from mild to moderate.

Key Findings in the Ulcerative Colitis Market:

• The severe disease type segment is expected to have a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

• In the North American ulcerative colitis market in 2016, the United States is the largest shareholder and is poised to continue its lead during the forecast period.

• Biologics had the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

• India is expected to grow significantly by 7.1%.

• In 2016, the small molecule segment accounted for half of the market share with a CAGR of 6.1%.

In 2016, Asia Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for about two-sevenths of the market, and this trend is expected to continue. This is due to the high incidence of ulcerative colitis in China, India and other developing countries. In addition, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure development by key players in the treatment of ulcerative colitis will drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players active in the global ulcerative colitis market are Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi Aventis A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Ajinomoto Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories. Other prominent players in the value chain include Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.